© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Coast Guard Renews New London's 'Coast Guard City' Status

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published May 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT
1 of 3
Guests board the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spencer for a post-recertification reception.
Brian Scott-Smith
2 of 3
New London Mayor Mike Passero holding the re-certification proclamation.
Brian Scott-Smith
3 of 3
New London Mayor Mike Passero with Coast Guard personnel after ceremony
Brian Scott-Smith

The U.S. Coast Guard has re-certified New London — home to the Coast Guard Academy — as one of its “Coast Guard Cities.”

At a ceremony held by the Thames River on Thursday, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Karl Schultz re-certified the city for the next five years.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said the city has a long history with the Coast Guard.

“It’s an honor and it recognizes the connection between the community and the Coast Guard and in this city the Coast Guard means the Academy, it means Station New London, it means the Ice Patrol, it means the Research R&D. So much of the city is wrapped up with the Coast Guard,” Passero said.

There are 28 Coast Guard Cities in the U.S. and the designation recognizes the special efforts the cities make to acknowledge the professional work of the Coast Guard individuals assigned to their area.

Tags

Connecticut NewsU.S. Coast GuardConnecticutNew LondonBrian Scott-Smith
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
See stories by Brian Scott-Smith