Coast Guard Renews New London's 'Coast Guard City' Status

The U.S. Coast Guard has re-certified New London — home to the Coast Guard Academy — as one of its “Coast Guard Cities.”

At a ceremony held by the Thames River on Thursday, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Karl Schultz re-certified the city for the next five years.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said the city has a long history with the Coast Guard.

“It’s an honor and it recognizes the connection between the community and the Coast Guard and in this city the Coast Guard means the Academy, it means Station New London, it means the Ice Patrol, it means the Research R&D. So much of the city is wrapped up with the Coast Guard,” Passero said.

There are 28 Coast Guard Cities in the U.S. and the designation recognizes the special efforts the cities make to acknowledge the professional work of the Coast Guard individuals assigned to their area.