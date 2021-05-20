Connecticut Nursing Home Workers Union Delays Another Strike Amid Negotiations

The union that represents thousands of group home workers in Connecticut said it is once again delaying a planned strike as it negotiates with the state.

SEIU District 1199 New England pushed the strike forward — from this Friday to June 4. The union is trying to reach agreements on labor contracts for six group home agencies in Connecticut.

Last week the union reached a $267 million deal with the state for wage increases for nursing home workers at 26 facilities. That led them to delay one planned strike to June 7. And yet another strike is still planned for next week at 13 other nursing homes.

The union said nursing home and group home workers are paid poverty wages and deserve better insurance, benefits and staffing levels.