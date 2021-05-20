© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Nursing Home Workers Union Delays Another Strike Amid Negotiations

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT
Rob Baril, president of the New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1199 SEIU, speaks about wage increases for workers at a press event in April.
Nicole Leonard
/
WNPR
Rob Baril, president of the New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1199 SEIU, speaks about wage increases for workers at a press event in April.

The union that represents thousands of group home workers in Connecticut said it is once again delaying a planned strike as it negotiates with the state.

SEIU District 1199 New England pushed the strike forward — from this Friday to June 4. The union is trying to reach agreements on labor contracts for six group home agencies in Connecticut.

Last week the union reached a $267 million deal with the state for wage increases for nursing home workers at 26 facilities. That led them to delay one planned strike to June 7. And yet another strike is still planned for next week at 13 other nursing homes.

The union said nursing home and group home workers are paid poverty wages and deserve better insurance, benefits and staffing levels.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutLabor UnionsLaborDavis DunavinSEIUNursing Home Workers
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin