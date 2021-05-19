Connecticut Began #CTDrinksOnUs Wednesday To Encourage Vaccination

Connecticut’s offer of a complimentary adult drink to restaurant patrons who have been vaccinated kicked off on Wednesday.

Aaren Simoncini owns the Beer’d Brewing Company in Groton.

He said the #CTDrinksOnUs campaign is a good idea to encourage residents to get vaccinated now that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants have been lifted.

“That’s the single most important thing that you can do to make sure that this new life as we know it remains the same. So take advantage of the drinks on us program. Get out there and get your cool frosty and hopefully it’s with us here in our Groton or Stonington location," Simoncini said.

About 300 bars and restaurants across the state are participating in the program. It runs until the end of the month.

Patrons can show their vaccination cards to get a free drink. A food purchase is required, and it’s limited to one drink per person.