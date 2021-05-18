On Eve Of Presidential Visit, New London Mayor Points Out The Cost

President Biden will deliver the keynote address at the 140th Coast Guard Commencement Exercise on Wednesday in New London.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said it’s always a privilege to host the president, but it costs the city a lot of money.

“We do get a payment in lieu of taxes from the state for hosting the United States Coast Guard Academy and this is one of the expenses we incur. And while its not budgeted there is some revenue coming from the State for hosting the Coast Guard Academy,” Passero said.

New London’s police, fire and public works departments will all be affected by the visit of the president.

Every police officer in the city will be on duty and paid overtime to cover the event.