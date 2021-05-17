Yale Mandates Faculty And Staff Get COVID Vaccine

Yale University will require faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by August 1.

Yale president Peter Salovey told the university community in a letter this week that a high rate of vaccination is critical for the safe return to a fully reopened campus this fall with in-person instruction.

Salovey said Yale is already in talks with unions about how they will implement this policy.

All students will also be required to be vaccinated before the return to school in the fall. Yale students and staff will be able to submit proof of vaccination starting June 1.

Salovey said Yale will allow people to apply for a medical or religious vaccination exemption and they will undergo regular coronavirus testing to be on campus.