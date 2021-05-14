© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Suspect In February Yale Shooting Arrested

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
Police car
Scott Davidson
/

A man accused of killing a Yale student in New Haven has been arrested in Alabama.

Police wanted Qinxuan Pan in connection with the February death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang, a graduate student in forestry at Yale. Jiang was shot multiple times outside his car. He was an army veteran from Washington who had recently gotten engaged.

Pan is an MIT graduate from Shanghai. Police say he stole an SUV in Massachusetts and drove to Connecticut on the day of the shooting. Police haven’t said why they think he killed Jiang.

Marshals said a Gulf Coast fugitive task force and Montgomery police arrested Pan Friday morning.

Tags

Connecticut NewsYale UniversityNew HavenConnecticutpolicecrimeDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin