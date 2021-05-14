Suspect In February Yale Shooting Arrested

A man accused of killing a Yale student in New Haven has been arrested in Alabama.

Police wanted Qinxuan Pan in connection with the February death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang, a graduate student in forestry at Yale. Jiang was shot multiple times outside his car. He was an army veteran from Washington who had recently gotten engaged.

Pan is an MIT graduate from Shanghai. Police say he stole an SUV in Massachusetts and drove to Connecticut on the day of the shooting. Police haven’t said why they think he killed Jiang.

Marshals said a Gulf Coast fugitive task force and Montgomery police arrested Pan Friday morning.