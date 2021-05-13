© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Torrington Police Sergeant Fired Following Excessive Force Allegations

Roberto Rojas
Published May 13, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
A veteran sergeant with the Torrington, Connecticut, police department was fired after allegations of excessive force.

Sergeant Gerald “Jay” Peters was terminated after 19 years in the department after he used pepper spray on a handcuffed man during an arrest. The man cursed at police while sitting in a wheelchair.

Peters said body camera footage of the incident captures “seconds of action and not all of the facts and circumstances.” He said pepper spray is justified under department policy.

Peters is allowed to appeal his termination and has retained an attorney.

