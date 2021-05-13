Shelton Teen Among First In Age Group To Get Vaccine

A 13-year-old teenager from Shelton was the first in Connecticut of his age group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligibility expanded to young people between the ages of 12 and 15 on Thursday.

Matthew Loiz got his Pfizer vaccine at the St. Vincent’s Medical Center mega vaccine site at Sacred Heart University.

Loiz said he’s happy to get the shot, and has a message for teens and those vaccine hesitant.

“I would just say 'get vaccinated' because the more people that we can vaccinate or help, the sooner we can get COVID over and everybody can go back to normal,” Loiz said.

Loiz’s mother Nicole said she’s relieved her son got the vaccine and is grateful for the clinics across Connecticut that allow walk-in appointments to get vaccinated.

Officials said nearly 170,000 children in the state are now eligible for the vaccine.