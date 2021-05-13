Report: Southampton Police Spent Heavily On Overtime Last Year

A newly released report shows excessive overtime spending at the Southampton Village Police Department on Long Island.

The village commissioned the 66-page report to improve “quality policing”

The report found the police department spent $459,000 on overtime last year, or 7.4% of its budget. It also found that the department has few controls to limit overtime and manage the employment schedule.

The report recommends the village curb police overtime to up to 5%.

Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren said the police department needs to be improved by “curtailing all the waste, nepotism and mismanagement.”