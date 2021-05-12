How To Get The Vaccine In Connecticut And New York

WSHU wants to make sure our listeners have the latest information for who’s eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and where Connecticut residents and Long Islanders can make an appointment to get their shots.

Make sure to check back in over the next few weeks as access and eligibility expands.

Who’s eligible?

Connecticut and New York have separate lists for eligibility, because they are different.

In Connecticut, more than 50 clinics statewide no longer need appointments and take walk-ins. Appointments at other sites can be made online through the state-run website, or by phone at 877-918-2224. A vaccine help hotline is available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week, for who’s eligible:

Residents ages 12 and older

Teachers and other school employees and child care providers

Health care personnel

Medical first responders

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Residents and staff of congregate settings

People with these underlying conditions are give priority, including:



Sickle cell disease



End-stage renal disease, on dialysis



Active cancer, in treatment



Solid organ transplant



Down syndrome



In New York, all state-run vaccination locatsion take walk-ins, as of April 29. Appointments at other locations can be made online using the “Am I Eligible” app and by phone at 833-697-4829. The Suffolk County Department of Health Services can also make appointments for residents who are:



Ages 12 and over

People living and working in group facilities

Teachers and other school staff

Government workers

Corrections workers

First responders

Nonprofit workers

Hospitality workers

Public transit

Grocery store

Restaurant workers

Taxi drivers and ride service operators

People with underlying conditions, including:



Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary disease

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2)

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's Disease or dementia

Liver disease

Where can I schedule an appointment?

Fairfield County, Connecticut

CVS (Bethel, Bridgeport, Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Monroe, New Canaan, Old Greenwich, Shelton, Stamford, Trumbull)

Walgreens

Walmart

Saint Vincent's Medical Center at 2800 Main Street Bridgeport CT, 06606 (call 860-972-4993)

Northeast Medical Group Family Medicine at 112 Quarry Road Suite 120 Trumbull CT, 06611 (call 203-333-8800)

Bridgeport Health Department Clinic at 752 East Main Street Bridgeport CT, 06608 (call 203-576-7680)

Optimus Health Care Clinic at 52 George E. Pipkins Way Bridgeport CT, 06608 (call 203-333-3030)

Southwest Community Health Center at 968 Fairfield Avenue Bridgeport CT, 06605 call 203) 330-6000

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (University of Bridgeport) at 400 University Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604 call 203-384-3000)

Trumbull Health Department Clinic (Senior Center) at 23 Priscilla Place (Trumbull Senior Center) Trumbull CT, 06611 call (203) 452-1030

Stratford Health Department Clinic at 468 Birdseye Street Stratford CT, 06615 call 203-385-4090

Fairfield Health Department at 00 Mona Terrace Fairfield CT, 06824 call (203) 256-3150

Griffin Health Clinic (Shelton) at 10 Progress Drive Shelton CT, 06484- call (203) 944-3718

Hartford Healthcare Medical Group (Shelton) at 6 Research Drive Shelton CT, 06484 call 860-827-7690

Westport Weston Health District Clinic at 180 Bayberry Lane Westport CT, 06880 call (203) 227-9571

Milford Health Department Clinic (Parsons Gymnasium) at 70 West River Street (Parsons Gymnasium) Milford CT, 06460- call (203) 783-3200

Wilton Health Department at 22 Danbury Road Wilton CT, 06897- call (203) 762-8958

Norwalk Health Department Clinic at 137 East Avenue Norwalk CT, 06851- call (203) 854-7776

Norwalk Hospital at 24 Stevens Street Norwalk CT, 06850- call (203) 852-2146

West Haven Health Department Clinic at 201 Noble Street West Haven CT, 06516- call (203) 932-2939

New Canaan Health Department Clinic at 77 Main Street New Canaan CT, 06840- call (203) 594-3000

RVNAHealth (Yanity Gym) at 60 Prospect Street Ridgefield CT, 06877-call 203-874-3682

RVNAHealth (Governor Street) at 27 Governor Street Ridgefield CT, 06877- call (203) 438-5555

Danbury Health Department at 21 Memorial Drive Danbury CT, 06810- call (203) 797-4881

Darien Health Department at 2 Renshaw Road Darien CT, 06820-call (203) 656-7300

Greater Danbury Community Health Center at 120 Main Street Danbury CT, 06810- call (203) 456-1406

Danbury Hospital Clinic at 24 Hospital Avenue Danbury CT, 06810- call 203-739-7000

Community Health Center (Lord & Taylor Parking Lot - Drive Thru) at 110 High Ridge Road (lower lot entrance) Stamford CT, 06905 call (877-918-2224)

Community Health Center (Fifth St) at 22 Fifth Street Stamford CT, 06905- call 203-323-8160

Brookfield Health Department Clinic at 100 Pocono Road Brookfield CT, 06804- call (203) 775-7318

Stamford Hospital at One Hospital Plaza Stamford CT, 06904- call (203) 276-1000

Family Centers Clinic (Old Greenwich) at 90 Harding Road Old Greenwich CT, 06870- call 203-637-4583

New Fairfield/Sherman Health Departments Clinic at 33 Route 37 New Fairfield CT, 06812- call 203-312-5665

Family Centers Clinic (Greenwich) at 111 Wilbur Peck Court Greenwich CT, 06830- call 203-717-1760

Greenwich Health Department Clinic (Town Hall) at 101 Field Point Road 3rd Floor Greenwich CT, 06830- call (203) 622-7700

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Fieldhouse) at 1252 Kings Street Greenwich CT, 06831 call (833-275-9644)

New Haven County, Connecticut

CVS (Ansonia, East Haven, Guilford, Hamden, Milford, New Haven, Waterbury, West Haven)

Walgreens

Walmart

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (West Campus) at 100 West Campus Drive West Campus, Building 410 West Haven CT, 06516 call (833-275-9644)

Naugatuck Valley Health District Clinic at 20 Pine Street (Seymour Community Center) Seymour CT, 06483- call (203) 888-0406

Oxford Pharmacy at 100 Oxford Road Oxford CT, 06478- call (203) 888-9940

New Haven Health Department Clinic at 54 Meadow Street 1st Floor New Haven CT, 06519- call 203-946-8181

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Floyd Little Fieldhouse) at 476 Sherman Parkway New Haven CT, 06511-call 833-275-9644

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Lanman Center) at 72 Lake Place New Haven CT, 06520- call 203-432-0123

Cornell Scott Hill Health Center (Dixwell Ave) at 226 Dixwell Avenue New Haven CT, 06511-call 877-918-2224

Griebs Pharmacy at 1021 Post Road Darien CT, 06820-call (203) 655-1000

Fair Haven Community Health Care at 374 Grand Ave New Haven CT, 06513- call 877-918-2224

Pomperaug Health District Clinic at 77 Main Street North Suite 205 Southbury CT, 06488 call (203-264-9616, ext. 7)

Community Health Center (Fifth St) at 22 Fifth Street Stamford CT, 06905- call 203-323-8160

Quinnipiac Valley Health District Clinic at 1151 Hartford Turnpike North Haven CT, 06473- call (203) 248-4528

Waterbury Hospital Health Center (Naugatuck - Drive Thru) at 543 Rubber Avenue Naugatuck CT, 06770 call (855-440-1278)

Waterbury Hospital Health Center (Post University - Drive Thru) at 800 Country Club Road Waterbury CT, 06708 call (855-440-1278)

Della Pietra Pharmacy at 792 Highland Avenue Waterbury CT, 06708- call (203) 754-0181

East Shore District Health Department Clinic (Senior Center) at 45 Church Street Branford CT, 06405- call (203) 488-8304

Chesprocott Health District Clinic (Community Pool) at 520 South Main Street Cheshire CT, 06410)- call (203) 271-3208

Waterbury Health Department at 16 South Elm Street Waterbury CT, 06706- call (203) 573-6301

Gaylord Speciality Healthcare at 50 Gaylord Farm Road Wallingford CT, 06492- call (203) 284-2800

Wallingford Health Department Clinic at 238 Washington Street Wallingford CT, 06492- call (203) 265-7753

Wheeler Clinic (Waterbury) at 855 Lakewood Road Waterbury CT, 06704- call 860-793-3500

New Milford Hospital at 21 Elm Street New Milford CT, 06776- call (860) 210-5550

East Shore District Health Department Clinic (Senior Center) at 32 Church Street Guilford CT, 06437

Meriden Health Department Clinic (Senior Center) at 22 West Main Street Meriden CT, 06451- call (203) 453-8068

Midstate Medical Center at 435 Lewis Avenue Meriden CT, 06451 call (860-827-7690)

New London County, Connecticut

CVS (Colchester, East Lyme, Lisbon, Uncasville)

Walgreens

Walmart

Ledge Light Health District Clinic at 216 Broad Street New London CT, 06320- call 860-448-4882

Community Health Center (New London) at One Shaws Cove New London CT, 06320- call (860) 447-8304

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mitchell College) at 629 Montauk Avenue New London CT, 06320- call 860-443-2464

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mohegan Sun Earth Convention Center) at One Mohegan Sun Boulevard Uncasville CT, 06382- call (860) 862-8000

UNCAS Health District Clinic (Rose City Senior Center) at 401 West Thames Street Suite 106 Norwich CT, 06360- call 860-823-1189

Backus Hospital (Washington St) at 326 Washington Street Norwich CT, 06360- call 860.889.8331

Backus Hospital (Stott Ave) at 11 Stott Avenue Norwich CT, 06360- call (860) 823-5320

United Community and Family Services (Norwich) at 47 Town Street Norwich CT, 06360- call 860.892.7042

Generations Family Health Center (Norwich) at 330 Washington Street Suite 510 Norwich CT, 06360- call (860) 885-1308

UNCAS Health District Clinic at 8 Mahan Drive Norwich CT, 06360- call (860) 889-5960

United Community and Family Services (Griswold) at 226 East Main Street Jewett City CT, 06351- call 860.376.7040

Suffolk County, New York

CVS (Amityville, Center Moriches, Central Islip, Commack, Copiague, East Hampton, Islip Terrace, Manorville, Mattituck, Medford, Northport, Patchogue, Port Jefferson Station, Riverhead, Ronkonkoma, Selden, Smithtown, South Setauket, Valley Stream, West Sayville, Westhampton Beach)

Walgreens

Walmart

Northwell Health

Selden (1B Excluding Comorbidities)

SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus on Tuckahoe Road in Southampton at 70 Tuckahoe Rd, Southampton, NY 11968- call 631-632-8000

Suffolk County Community College on Wicks Road in Brentwood- 1001 Crooked Hill Rd, Brentwood, NY 11717 Phone: call (631) 851-6700

Suffolk County Community College – Ammerman Campus at 533 College Rd, Selden, NY 11784- call (631) 451-4379

Suffolk County Community College – Eastern Campus at 121 Speonk Riverhead Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901- call (631) 548-2500

Stony Brook University at 100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794- call (631) 632-6000

Southampton SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus at 70 Tuckahoe Road Southampton, NY 11968- call (631) 632-8000

H. Lee Dennison Building, plaza 100 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge, NY



