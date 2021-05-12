How To Get The Vaccine In Connecticut And New York
WSHU wants to make sure our listeners have the latest information for who’s eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and where Connecticut residents and Long Islanders can make an appointment to get their shots.
Make sure to check back in over the next few weeks as access and eligibility expands.
Who’s eligible?
Connecticut and New York have separate lists for eligibility, because they are different.
In Connecticut, more than 50 clinics statewide no longer need appointments and take walk-ins. Appointments at other sites can be made online through the state-run website, or by phone at 877-918-2224. A vaccine help hotline is available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week, for who’s eligible:
- Residents ages 12 and older
- Teachers and other school employees and child care providers
- Health care personnel
- Medical first responders
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
- Residents and staff of congregate settings
People with these underlying conditions are give priority, including:
- Sickle cell disease
- End-stage renal disease, on dialysis
- Active cancer, in treatment
- Solid organ transplant
- Down syndrome
In New York, all state-run vaccination locatsion take walk-ins, as of April 29. Appointments at other locations can be made online using the “Am I Eligible” app and by phone at 833-697-4829. The Suffolk County Department of Health Services can also make appointments for residents who are:
- Ages 12 and over
- People living and working in group facilities
- Teachers and other school staff
- Government workers
- Corrections workers
- First responders
- Nonprofit workers
- Hospitality workers
- Public transit
- Grocery store
- Restaurant workers
- Taxi drivers and ride service operators
People with underlying conditions, including:
- Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)
- Chronic kidney disease
- Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary disease
- Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2)
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's Disease or dementia
- Liver disease
- Where can I schedule an appointment?
Fairfield County, Connecticut
- CVS (Bethel, Bridgeport, Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Monroe, New Canaan, Old Greenwich, Shelton, Stamford, Trumbull)
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Saint Vincent's Medical Center at 2800 Main Street Bridgeport CT, 06606 (call 860-972-4993)
- Northeast Medical Group Family Medicine at 112 Quarry Road Suite 120 Trumbull CT, 06611 (call 203-333-8800)
- Bridgeport Health Department Clinic at 752 East Main Street Bridgeport CT, 06608 (call 203-576-7680)
- Optimus Health Care Clinic at 52 George E. Pipkins Way Bridgeport CT, 06608 (call 203-333-3030)
- Southwest Community Health Center at 968 Fairfield Avenue Bridgeport CT, 06605 call 203) 330-6000
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (University of Bridgeport) at 400 University Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604 call 203-384-3000)
- Trumbull Health Department Clinic (Senior Center) at 23 Priscilla Place (Trumbull Senior Center) Trumbull CT, 06611 call (203) 452-1030
- Stratford Health Department Clinic at 468 Birdseye Street Stratford CT, 06615 call 203-385-4090
- Fairfield Health Department at 00 Mona Terrace Fairfield CT, 06824 call (203) 256-3150
- Griffin Health Clinic (Shelton) at 10 Progress Drive Shelton CT, 06484- call (203) 944-3718
- Hartford Healthcare Medical Group (Shelton) at 6 Research Drive Shelton CT, 06484 call 860-827-7690
- Westport Weston Health District Clinic at 180 Bayberry Lane Westport CT, 06880 call (203) 227-9571
- Milford Health Department Clinic (Parsons Gymnasium) at 70 West River Street (Parsons Gymnasium) Milford CT, 06460- call (203) 783-3200
- Wilton Health Department at 22 Danbury Road Wilton CT, 06897- call (203) 762-8958
- Norwalk Health Department Clinic at 137 East Avenue Norwalk CT, 06851- call (203) 854-7776
- Norwalk Hospital at 24 Stevens Street Norwalk CT, 06850- call (203) 852-2146
- West Haven Health Department Clinic at 201 Noble Street West Haven CT, 06516- call (203) 932-2939
- New Canaan Health Department Clinic at 77 Main Street New Canaan CT, 06840- call (203) 594-3000
- RVNAHealth (Yanity Gym) at 60 Prospect Street Ridgefield CT, 06877-call 203-874-3682
- RVNAHealth (Governor Street) at 27 Governor Street Ridgefield CT, 06877- call (203) 438-5555
- Danbury Health Department at 21 Memorial Drive Danbury CT, 06810- call (203) 797-4881
- Darien Health Department at 2 Renshaw Road Darien CT, 06820-call (203) 656-7300
- Greater Danbury Community Health Center at 120 Main Street Danbury CT, 06810- call (203) 456-1406
- Danbury Hospital Clinic at 24 Hospital Avenue Danbury CT, 06810- call 203-739-7000
- Community Health Center (Lord & Taylor Parking Lot - Drive Thru) at 110 High Ridge Road (lower lot entrance) Stamford CT, 06905 call (877-918-2224)
- Community Health Center (Fifth St) at 22 Fifth Street Stamford CT, 06905- call 203-323-8160
- Brookfield Health Department Clinic at 100 Pocono Road Brookfield CT, 06804- call (203) 775-7318
- Stamford Hospital at One Hospital Plaza Stamford CT, 06904- call (203) 276-1000
- Family Centers Clinic (Old Greenwich) at 90 Harding Road Old Greenwich CT, 06870- call 203-637-4583
- New Fairfield/Sherman Health Departments Clinic at 33 Route 37 New Fairfield CT, 06812- call 203-312-5665
- Family Centers Clinic (Greenwich) at 111 Wilbur Peck Court Greenwich CT, 06830- call 203-717-1760
- Greenwich Health Department Clinic (Town Hall) at 101 Field Point Road 3rd Floor Greenwich CT, 06830- call (203) 622-7700
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Fieldhouse) at 1252 Kings Street Greenwich CT, 06831 call (833-275-9644)
New Haven County, Connecticut
- CVS (Ansonia, East Haven, Guilford, Hamden, Milford, New Haven, Waterbury, West Haven)
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (West Campus) at 100 West Campus Drive West Campus, Building 410 West Haven CT, 06516 call (833-275-9644)
- Naugatuck Valley Health District Clinic at 20 Pine Street (Seymour Community Center) Seymour CT, 06483- call (203) 888-0406
- Oxford Pharmacy at 100 Oxford Road Oxford CT, 06478- call (203) 888-9940
- New Haven Health Department Clinic at 54 Meadow Street 1st Floor New Haven CT, 06519- call 203-946-8181
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Floyd Little Fieldhouse) at 476 Sherman Parkway New Haven CT, 06511-call 833-275-9644
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Lanman Center) at 72 Lake Place New Haven CT, 06520- call 203-432-0123
- Cornell Scott Hill Health Center (Dixwell Ave) at 226 Dixwell Avenue New Haven CT, 06511-call 877-918-2224
- Griebs Pharmacy at 1021 Post Road Darien CT, 06820-call (203) 655-1000
- Fair Haven Community Health Care at 374 Grand Ave New Haven CT, 06513- call 877-918-2224
- Pomperaug Health District Clinic at 77 Main Street North Suite 205 Southbury CT, 06488 call (203-264-9616, ext. 7)
- Community Health Center (Fifth St) at 22 Fifth Street Stamford CT, 06905- call 203-323-8160
- Quinnipiac Valley Health District Clinic at 1151 Hartford Turnpike North Haven CT, 06473- call (203) 248-4528
- Waterbury Hospital Health Center (Naugatuck - Drive Thru) at 543 Rubber Avenue Naugatuck CT, 06770 call (855-440-1278)
- Waterbury Hospital Health Center (Post University - Drive Thru) at 800 Country Club Road Waterbury CT, 06708 call (855-440-1278)
- Della Pietra Pharmacy at 792 Highland Avenue Waterbury CT, 06708- call (203) 754-0181
- East Shore District Health Department Clinic (Senior Center) at 45 Church Street Branford CT, 06405- call (203) 488-8304
- Chesprocott Health District Clinic (Community Pool) at 520 South Main Street Cheshire CT, 06410)- call (203) 271-3208
- Waterbury Health Department at 16 South Elm Street Waterbury CT, 06706- call (203) 573-6301
- Gaylord Speciality Healthcare at 50 Gaylord Farm Road Wallingford CT, 06492- call (203) 284-2800
- Wallingford Health Department Clinic at 238 Washington Street Wallingford CT, 06492- call (203) 265-7753
- Wheeler Clinic (Waterbury) at 855 Lakewood Road Waterbury CT, 06704- call 860-793-3500
- New Milford Hospital at 21 Elm Street New Milford CT, 06776- call (860) 210-5550
- East Shore District Health Department Clinic (Senior Center) at 32 Church Street Guilford CT, 06437
- Meriden Health Department Clinic (Senior Center) at 22 West Main Street Meriden CT, 06451- call (203) 453-8068
- Midstate Medical Center at 435 Lewis Avenue Meriden CT, 06451 call (860-827-7690)
New London County, Connecticut
- CVS (Colchester, East Lyme, Lisbon, Uncasville)
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Ledge Light Health District Clinic at 216 Broad Street New London CT, 06320- call 860-448-4882
- Community Health Center (New London) at One Shaws Cove New London CT, 06320- call (860) 447-8304
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mitchell College) at 629 Montauk Avenue New London CT, 06320- call 860-443-2464
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mohegan Sun Earth Convention Center) at One Mohegan Sun Boulevard Uncasville CT, 06382- call (860) 862-8000
- UNCAS Health District Clinic (Rose City Senior Center) at 401 West Thames Street Suite 106 Norwich CT, 06360- call 860-823-1189
- Backus Hospital (Washington St) at 326 Washington Street Norwich CT, 06360- call 860.889.8331
- Backus Hospital (Stott Ave) at 11 Stott Avenue Norwich CT, 06360- call (860) 823-5320
- United Community and Family Services (Norwich) at 47 Town Street Norwich CT, 06360- call 860.892.7042
- Generations Family Health Center (Norwich) at 330 Washington Street Suite 510 Norwich CT, 06360- call (860) 885-1308
- UNCAS Health District Clinic at 8 Mahan Drive Norwich CT, 06360- call (860) 889-5960
- United Community and Family Services (Griswold) at 226 East Main Street Jewett City CT, 06351- call 860.376.7040
Suffolk County, New York
- CVS (Amityville, Center Moriches, Central Islip, Commack, Copiague, East Hampton, Islip Terrace, Manorville, Mattituck, Medford, Northport, Patchogue, Port Jefferson Station, Riverhead, Ronkonkoma, Selden, Smithtown, South Setauket, Valley Stream, West Sayville, Westhampton Beach)
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Northwell Health
- Selden (1B Excluding Comorbidities)
- SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus on Tuckahoe Road in Southampton at 70 Tuckahoe Rd, Southampton, NY 11968- call 631-632-8000
- Suffolk County Community College on Wicks Road in Brentwood- 1001 Crooked Hill Rd, Brentwood, NY 11717 Phone: call (631) 851-6700
- Suffolk County Community College – Ammerman Campus at 533 College Rd, Selden, NY 11784- call (631) 451-4379
- Suffolk County Community College – Eastern Campus at 121 Speonk Riverhead Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901- call (631) 548-2500
- Stony Brook University at 100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794- call (631) 632-6000
- Southampton SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus at 70 Tuckahoe Road Southampton, NY 11968- call (631) 632-8000
- H. Lee Dennison Building, plaza 100 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge, NY
Nassau County, New York
- CVS (Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, Cedarhurst, East Hills, East Rockaway, Elmont, Farmingdale, Floral Park, Glen Cove, Glen Head, Great Neck, Huntington, Levittown, Lynbrook, New Hyde Park, North Bellmore, Oceanside, Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, Rockville Centre, West Hempstead, Westbury, Williston Park, Woodmere)
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Northwell Health
- SUNY Old Westbury Clark Center Gate C at Store Hill Road in Old Westbury- call (516) 876-3000
- Jones Beach State Park at 1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793- call (516) 785-1600
- Nassau Community College at 1 Education Dr., Garden City, NY 11530- call (516) 572-7501
- YES We Can Community Center at 141 Garden St, Westbury, NY 11590- call (516) 869-6311
- Long Island University Post at 720 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548- (516) 299-2900
- Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale, New York 11553- call 516-231-4848
- SUNY Old Westbury Clark Center at Gate C Store Hill Road and Cherry Road Old Westbury NY 11568- call (516) 876-3241