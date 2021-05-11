Pfizer Vaccine To Be Available To Those Aged 12 And Up By Week's End

Children as young as 12 in Connecticut could be able to sign up for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week.

Doctor Frank Illuzzi of St. Vincent’s Hospital said parents should make sure their kids get the vaccine — even if they’re less likely to suffer serious cases of COVID-19.

“I’m the parent of a young teenager myself. She wants to do summer activities, she wants to go to summer camp. She’s looking forward to having full class in the fall. And I think this is an important tool in order to help achieve that,” Illuzzi said.

The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in teenagers — not one of about a thousand children in trials got the virus, according to Pfizer.

More than 70% of eligible adults in Connecticut have gotten at least their first shot. That puts Connecticut among the most-vaccinated states in the country.