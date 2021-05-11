© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Pfizer Vaccine To Be Available To Those Aged 12 And Up By Week's End

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 11, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT
vaccineshot_apjohnamis_191229.jpg
John Amis
/
AP

Children as young as 12 in Connecticut could be able to sign up for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week.

Doctor Frank Illuzzi of St. Vincent’s Hospital said parents should make sure their kids get the vaccine — even if they’re less likely to suffer serious cases of COVID-19.

“I’m the parent of a young teenager myself. She wants to do summer activities, she wants to go to summer camp. She’s looking forward to having full class in the fall. And I think this is an important tool in order to help achieve that,” Illuzzi said.

The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in teenagers — not one of about a thousand children in trials got the virus, according to Pfizer.

More than 70% of eligible adults in Connecticut have gotten at least their first shot. That puts Connecticut among the most-vaccinated states in the country.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutCoronavirusCOVID-19PfizerCOVID-19 Vaccine
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
