Conn. AG Tong Backs EPA Water Monitoring Proposal

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and 19 state attorneys general backed the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to strengthen monitoring of public water systems for PFAS chemicals.

The EPA will require public water systems to monitor for 29 PFAS or chemicals for contamination in public water supplies.

Tong said once testing and reporting is in place, there needs to be cleanup and “aid to communities most impacted by these dangerous forever chemicals.”

There is no national requirement that all public water systems test for and remove unsafe levels of PFAS in drinking water.