Connecticut News

Report: Connecticut Nursing Home Workers Faced Staffing, PPE Shortages During Pandemic

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 10, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT
Personal Protective Equipment
Alexas_Fotos
/
Pixabay

A Yale law clinic report says Connecticut nursing home workers have faced dangerous conditions and a lack of oversight during the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as workers are planning a strike.

The vast majority of state inspections found multiple violations at nursing homes during the pandemic, according to the Yale Law School report.

Eliane Holmlund is a Yale Law School student who worked on the report. She said they found shortages of staff and personal protective equipment at nursing homes — as recently as March of this year.

“As we had seen during the pandemic, one nursing home worker could be responsible for taking care of up to 25 residents in a nursing home, which is untenable. It’s unsafe for both the worker and the resident,” Holmlund said.

A union that represents thousands of nursing home and group home workers in the state said it’s planning a formal strike in the coming days. They’re calling for better wages and conditions.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
