Report: Connecticut Nursing Home Workers Faced Staffing, PPE Shortages During Pandemic

A Yale law clinic report says Connecticut nursing home workers have faced dangerous conditions and a lack of oversight during the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as workers are planning a strike.

The vast majority of state inspections found multiple violations at nursing homes during the pandemic, according to the Yale Law School report.

Eliane Holmlund is a Yale Law School student who worked on the report. She said they found shortages of staff and personal protective equipment at nursing homes — as recently as March of this year.

“As we had seen during the pandemic, one nursing home worker could be responsible for taking care of up to 25 residents in a nursing home, which is untenable. It’s unsafe for both the worker and the resident,” Holmlund said.

A union that represents thousands of nursing home and group home workers in the state said it’s planning a formal strike in the coming days. They’re calling for better wages and conditions.