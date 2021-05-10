New York Nursing Home Vacancy Rate Triples From Pre-Pandemic Levels

The vacancy rate at nursing homes in New York has jumped to 21% — three times the pre-pandemic level. This comes as the U.S. Justice Department is investigating the way the Cuomo administration reported coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

More than 15,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19. Now, operators say families seem reluctant to send their relatives there.

Stephen Hanse is the president and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association. He said this is the biggest vacancy rate he has seen and he worries some nursing homes could go out of business.

Federal data show more than 1 million people live in 15,000 nursing homes across the country. The vacancy rate in those homes is spiking in most states.