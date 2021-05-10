© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

New York AG Declines To Open Police Oversight Office In Nassau County

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published May 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT
New York Attorney General Letitia James
Richard Drew
/
AP
New York Attorney General Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James says her office cannot make up for a lack of “micro” oversight over the Nassau County Police Department.

As part of state-mandated police reform, Nassau Democrats wanted some level of independent oversight over cops — an inspector general or a civilian complaint review board. Police, Republicans and County Executive Laura Curran objected.

Siela Bynoe was one of three legislators who then wrote the AG asking her to establish a local office to investigate police misconduct in Nassau.

“A local office would also provide residents with an ability to go directly to the AG,” Bynoe said.

But in response, Attorney General James said she doesn’t have the funding to open an office in Nassau. She wrote that if Nassau wants true accountability it should create a civilian complaint review board.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
