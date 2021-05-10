Bridgeport Mayor: Some Residents Can Expect Electric Credit In August For Poor Isaias Response

Bridgeport, Connecticut, residents who are ratepayers at United Illuminating could expect to see a credit on their statement in August.

The credit would be part of more than $2 million in civil penalties the utility company may have to pay after its poor response to Tropical Isaias storm outages last summer.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said the storm was a terrible tragedy for city residents.

“I want to thank the oversight board, the Department of Public Utilities for forcing the utility company in Bridgeport — the UI company — to pay back rebates to the residents and ratepayers here after the way they handled the storm,” Ganim said.

UI has the opportunity to appeal to Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority before the recommended penalties become final in July.

A UI spokesman said the company faithfully followed their Emergency Response Plan and are considering next steps.