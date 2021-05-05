Telecom Groups Fight Back Against New York Low-Income Broadband Access Law

Telecommunication trade groups have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block a new law in New York that would force them to provide internet service to low-income customers for $15 a month.

The New York State Telecommunications Association, the Wireless Association and other groups filed the suit in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn on the grounds it violates federal policy to not interfere with internet rates.

The lawsuit says New York has overstepped its regulatory authority and many companies already have low-cost offerings for qualified low-income customers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law the measure to ensure that everyone in the state can get high-speed internet regardless of income or location.

The law is set to go into effect June 15. Lawmakers will also consider ways to make broadband a regulated utility in the state.