Study: Connecticut Gained More New Yorkers Fleeing City Than Long Island

A new study reveals Connecticut gained a greater share of new residents from New York City than towns on Long Island and Westchester County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Working from home allowed many residents to move out of the city.

Lower Fairfield County was eighth for the most newcomers in 2020, according to a CBRE real estate investment firm analysis filed with the U.S. Postal Service.

Matt Mowell is the co-author of the study. He said Connecticut benefited like other communities around the country where residents moved out of cities due to high cost and high density.

Westport led Connecticut and New York with close to 3,000 new arrivals. Pockets of Stamford, Darien, Fairfield, New Canaan, Ridgefield, Shelton and Trumbull followed with more new neighbors.

More than 1,500 residents from Fairfield County also moved somewhere else within the county limits than in the past year. Only five other tri-state counties had any kind of gain.