'Profit Over People': Faith Leaders Object To Connecticut Recreational Pot Law

Nearly a dozen Black and Latino faith leaders have called on Connecticut lawmakers and Governor Ned Lamont this week to oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Lamont has signaled support for a bill now before the Senate that legalizes and taxes the sale of marijuana to adults.

Reverend Tommie Jackson, of Rehoboth Fellowship Church in Stamford, is in support of recreational marijuana but shares the concerns of the other faith leaders who say the state will put “profit over people.”

“The bigger concern to me is the piece related to substance abuse treatment and prevention. I believe that the dollar amount, the 15% that is talked about being allocated in that context is far too low, and I think the amount should be raised,” Jackson said.

Jackson spoke this week alongside the Marijuana Policy Project, a national organization that has lobbied for recreational marijuana in several states, including New York.

The faith leaders are together in their support of the expungement of criminal records for marijuana use and possession.