Connecticut News

Connecticut Introduces New Way For Health Providers To Share Medical Data

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published May 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT
doctor_pixabay_170524.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A statewide health information exchange was launched in Connecticut to allow medical data to be accessed across providers to improve patient care.

The system, known as “Connie,” has 44 providers signed on including Hartford HealthCare, Yale New Haven Health, and the Pro Health Physicians network.

Vicki Veltri is the head of the Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy. She said information that is accessible in real time is critical for good health care.

Providers are required to participate in the health information exchange. Hospitals and laboratories have one year to sign up, and other providers have two years.

Officials say it will take two to three years to get everyone on board. The launch comes after more than a decade of failed attempts.

