Long Island News

New Long Island Offshore Wind Requires $1.5B In Distribution Upgrades: Who Will Pay?

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published May 3, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
windfarm_appeterdejong_170126.jpg
Peter Dejong
/
AP

The Long Island Power Authority wants New York regulators to reconsider who will pay the $1.5 billion in upgrades needed to distribute energy that will come from offshore wind farms.

The LIPA argues the cost should be shared equally across the state as ratepayers statewide will benefit from the upgrades. The state Public Service Commission says the bulk of the cost should be paid by ratepayers who benefit most.

James Denn is a commission spokesman. He said the upgrades mean cheaper energy sources and more energy options that will benefit customers on Long Island and in New York City — who already pay higher electricity prices than the rest of the state.

LIPA said that would burden Long Islanders with high costs to convert the state to green energy sources.

New York State’s green energy initiatives call for ending all carbon-emitting power sources by 2040.

Long Island News, Long Island, New York, wind energy, LIPA, Electricity
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
