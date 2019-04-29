© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

NYS Preventative Health Program Gets Funding...For Now

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published April 29, 2019 at 1:14 PM EDT
stethoscopehealthypreventative_pixabay_190429.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A New York State health program that helps Long Islanders deal with chronic diseases, like high blood pressure and asthma, will get funded this year, despite opposition from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Population Health Improvement Program, or PHIP, pays for data collection that healthcare providers use to pinpoint where they need to create exercise and nutritional programs.

Janine Logan, director of the Long Island Health Collaborative, is concerned the entire program could be cut next year when its contract expires in 2020.

“I’m certainly thinking of ways to make this sustainable if we should not have any funding in the future from the state.”

Logan says programs like PHIP save health care costs in the long-term by treating conditions before they get worse and more expensive.

Long Island NewsLong IslandHealthNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoBudgets
