New York Agriculture Gets Financial Boost From State Budget

New York will bolster its agricultural industry with $33 million lawmakers had allocated for local technical assistance and promotional programs in the state budget.

The money will go to research and education, and fund marketing programs like Taste NY.

Yvette DeBow-Salsedo, with the Peconic Land Trust, says the dollars will support the recruitment of young farmers and product distribution.

“Long Island has a rich and diverse agricultural market. Many of these programs will help our growers produce more efficiently and effectively, as well as support current and future market opportunities.”

Farming in New York is a $5 billion industry, and Suffolk County is the state’s third largest agricultural seller. It leads the state in nursery plants and crops like pumpkins.