Capital Gains Tax Splits Lamont And Hartford Democrats

Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut legislative leaders are expected to begin negotiations on the next two-year state budget. But a dispute has already emerged over a proposed tax increase on the wealthy.

Democratic majority leaders in the Connecticut General Assembly say it’s only fair that the state ask more of the people who’ve benefited the most from President Trump’s federal tax cuts.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says that’s why they support a separate state tax rate for capital gains income.

“The short-term capital gains people are making [is] a great deal of money, and they are successfully dodging some of the tax laws, and are not paying what they would have at the federal level.”

He says a slight increase in the state capital gains tax could bring in an additional $200 million a year. The state budget is about $20 billion a year.

“It’s not a small number, but it’s not a number to where it’s going to incredibly affect our budget. We think it’s a basic fairness issue.”

Governor Ned Lamont has three reasons why he won’t support it.

“A – I said I wasn’t going to do it. B – Penalizing people for investing in companies that are growing, investing in companies here in the state of Connecticut. C – It makes us a lot more expensive than say Rhode Island or Massachusetts. And makes us less competitive. So, no, I’m not inclined to do that at all.”

Budget negotiations are expected to begin soon after the legislature’s appropriations and finance committees finish their work in the next few days.