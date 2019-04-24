© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Expands Purdue Pharma Lawsuit To Include Sackler Family

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published April 24, 2019 at 10:10 AM EDT
Opioid Crisis Survivors
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Christine Gagnon of Southington, Conn., protests with other family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses at Purdue Pharma LLP headquarters in Stamford last year.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has expanded his lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family that owns the company.

“Even though Purdue is in Stamford, Connecticut, and many of the individual defendants and members of the Sackler family reside in our area, I think that means that Connecticut and the Office of the Attorney General has a special responsibility to be aggressive and to hold all wrongdoers accountable.”

Tong says members of the Sackler family made an effort to take opioid profits out of Purdue holdings and put them into private trusts and outside companies.

“We’re gonna fight any attempt by Purdue to declare bankruptcy, or to abuse the bankruptcy court or process and use it as a shield to protect them from liability.”

Purdue Pharma is exploring bankruptcy. This comes ahead of potential settlements of thousands of lawsuits the company faces for its alleged role in stoking the opioid epidemic.

The Sackler Family and Purdue “vigorously deny” the allegations that they call attacks.

Tags

Connecticut NewsWilliam TongConnecticutOxyContinOpioidsSackler Family
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler