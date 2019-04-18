© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Hamden Mayor Vows Transparency In Officer-Involved Shooting

WSHU | By Christian Carter
Published April 18, 2019 at 7:54 AM EDT
Hamden Mayor Curt Leng has pledged transparency after this week’s officer-involved shooting.

“What I was very comforted in knowing is that the state’s attorney office has indicated that this is a top priority of their office, and they will complete the evaluation, and I reiterate, in a fully independent, objective and professional manner.”

A Hamden police officer opened fire at a car and wounded a New Haven woman. That’s after police say the driver failed to follow orders when exiting the vehicle, which forced them to draw their weapons.

Connecticut state police say no weapon was found in the car. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured. He was released from police custody. The injured passenger is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, on Thursday officials identified the two police officers involved in the shooting.

Yale University announced that 16-year department veteran campus officer Terrance Pollack has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

The Hamden officer was identified as Devin Eaton. He has also been placed on leave.

Investigators say the driver was suspected in an attempted robbery in neighboring Hamden.

