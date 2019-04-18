Arguments Begin In Sandy Hook Wrongful Death Suit

An appeals court in Connecticut heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by parents of two victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting against the town of Newtown and its school district.

The parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner brought the lawsuit. They say officials at the elementary school failed to order a lockdown that could have saved lives in the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators. They’re seeking undisclosed damages.

A judge ruled last year that school officials are immune from being sued and that security protocols are discretionary.

The parents are also part of a larger lawsuit against the gun maker Remington, who made the weapons used in the shooting. A judge ruled last month that Remington isn’t immune from being sued in that case.