© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Arguments Begin In Sandy Hook Wrongful Death Suit

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 18, 2019 at 10:50 AM EDT
poznersandyhook_apjessicahill_180110.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Veronique Pozner at a legislative subcommittee hearing reviewing gun laws in Hartford in 2013. Pozner’s son Noah was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.";

An appeals court in Connecticut heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by parents of two victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting against the town of Newtown and its school district.

The parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner brought the lawsuit. They say officials at the elementary school failed to order a lockdown that could have saved lives in the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators. They’re seeking undisclosed damages.

A judge ruled last year that school officials are immune from being sued and that security protocols are discretionary.

The parents are also part of a larger lawsuit against the gun maker Remington, who made the weapons used in the shooting. A judge ruled last month that Remington isn’t immune from being sued in that case.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutSandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin