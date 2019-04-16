NYS Senate Democrats Introduce Gold Star Family Tuition Bill

Democratic state senators from Long Island want to try their hands at introducing a bill that gives the families of fallen soldiers from New York access to free tuition at state colleges and universities.

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, lambasted Assembly Democrats last week for blocking a similar bill in committee because of financial concerns.

Democratic State Senator John Brooks said his legislation would help children and spouses of members who were killed outside of combat zones.

“This particular bill expands the benefits to all military personnel, whether they died in the line of combat or they died performing their military duties.”

The families of military personnel who were classified as missing in action or became disabled during their service would also be able to apply for free tuition.

The bill would expand an existing Gold Star program. Funding could be included in the next budget.