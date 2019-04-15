Yale Peabody Museum To Close For Major Renovations

The Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History will close for at least two years for one of the largest renovations and expansions in its 150-year history.

Last year the museum received $160 million from Edward P. Bass, a Texas-based billionaire who also funded the Biosphere 2 project. It was the largest donation ever made to a natural history museum in the United States.

Peabody director David Skelly said the renovation will add a lot more gallery space for things like the museum’s collection of world cultural artifacts.

“And there are some collections, like our history of science and technology collection, that have never had a permanent gallery, and will for the first time.”

The museum’s Great Hall of Dinosaurs, full of founder Marsh’s finds, like a brontosaurus skeleton, will close in January 2020. The museum will close for renovations on June 30, 2020.

Skelly says it’ll be at least 2022 before the newly renovated museum reopens.