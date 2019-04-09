Bills To Legalize Marijuana Advance In Hartford

A key Connecticut legislative committee has passed two bills that could lead to the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Passionate opposition, however, was led by the Republican minority and a couple of Democrats on the Judiciary Committee.

Senator John Kissel of Enfield told committee members that their decision was the wrong move.

“I don’t think this is the right direction for the state of Connecticut. I think this sends a terrible message to our young people.”

Majority Democrats, including Senator Dennis Bradley of Bridgeport, said the decriminalization of recreational marijuana is needed to reverse racist drug policy.

“You know the number one reason why kids don’t become senators and state representatives and all these wonderful things? It’s a poor education. Not marijuana.”

One of the bills outlines a process for legalization and allows people convicted of marijuana possession to petition the courts to have their records erased.

The other says employers don't have to allow workers to possess, smoke or consume marijuana products, or perform their duties under the influence of cannabis.

The bills are among several making their way through the General Assembly this year.

The process is expected to result in a single legalization bill that lawmakers will vote on.