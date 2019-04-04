© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

LI Receives $1 Million For Anti-Gang Programs

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published April 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM EDT
gangs_apsalvadormelendez_190117.jpg
Salvador Melendez
/
AP

More than $1 million is set aside in the New York state budget for anti-gang programs on Long Island.

Part of the funding will be used to support community intervention programs for young people at-risk of recruitment into gangs like MS-13.

“We also need to be focusing more on the root cause: vulnerable young people who need somebody to reach out into their lives and turn them around,” said State Senator Jim Gaughran, who says fighting gang violence also means reaching out to those in need.

He says the money will help community programs that are operated by volunteers and run on a shoestring budget.

The budget also allocates money for reducing gun violence, as well as crime analysis.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandgangsMS-13
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
See stories by Jay Shah