Lamont Undeterred By Bipartisan Opposition To Legislative Priorities

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut says he’s confident lawmakers will approve his key initiatives – a $15 minimum wage, highway tolls, paid medical and family leave, and the legalization of recreational marijuana – this year.

Democrats control both houses of the Connecticut General Assembly.

However, some of Democratic Governor Lamont’s initiatives, like highway tolls and the legalization of recreational marijuana, face stiff opposition across party lines.

Lamont said he’s not deterred.

“There are a lot of moving parts in politics. You know I’ve got to bring some folks together to get this done. But I think it’s the right thing for the state, and that’s why I am going to support it and put my shoulder to the wheel to get it done.”

Lamont spoke after he chaired his first state bond commission meeting in Hartford. None of his initiatives have so far made it to a floor vote.

Those that have been voted out of committee are still considered to be works in progress as lawmakers continue to negotiate the language of the bills.