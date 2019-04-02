© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

NYS Wants Report Before LI Towns Scrap Recycling Program

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published April 2, 2019 at 10:23 AM EDT
glassrecycling_pixabay_181024.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Long Island municipalities violated a state law when they stopped recycling glass before submitting a market analysis that looked at the full costs of the change. That’s according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

The agency is not considering any fines, but it wants Oyster Bay, Smithtown and Brookhaven to submit the report, which is required by law.

The three towns removed glass from their curbside recycling pickup last year.

An attorney representing Brookhaven and Smithtown said the towns had the authority to make the decision because there is no market for recycled glass.

The state still wants a market analysis on the change.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandRecycling
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
See stories by Jay Shah