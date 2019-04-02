Logo Design Contest To Promote Census Participation On LI

In order to raise awareness for the U.S. Census next year, Long Island lawmakers have teamed up with a local non-profit to announce a competition for high school students to design a logo for the 2020 Census.

The competition stresses the importance of getting an accurate count.

Rebecca Sanin, president of Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, said it’s important for everyone, including children, to be counted.

“If we don't count our children then we can count on overcrowded classrooms, understaffed hospital emergency rooms and so many other avoidable misfortunes.”

Sanin said that Nassau and Suffolk Counties are two of the hardest in the state to count accurately. She said that’s because of the large immigrant and minority population.