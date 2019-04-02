Connecticut Launches Multiplatform Opioid Awareness Campaign

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont launched a statewide campaign on Monday to confront opioid misuse. It includes billboards, public service announcements and a smartphone app to help people deal with an overdose.

Lamont said the state should take the lead because Connecticut-based pharmaceutical companies helped create the opioid crisis.

“Let’s be blunt about this: Connecticut was ground zero in the opioid epidemic. A lot of this stuff was designed here in Connecticut, was marketed here in Connecticut. And we are going to the lead in making people know that they get a second chance.”

Lamont spoke at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Harford at the launch of the state’s LiveLOUD: Live Life with Opioid Use Disorder awareness campaign.

The smartphone app is called NORA – Naloxone and Opioid Response App. It details the signs of an overdose, and gives instructions on how to find and administer the overdose reversal drug.

Lamont said he hopes the campaign will help save lives and prevent people from going down the path of addiction.

There were 1,017 drug overdoses reported in Connecticut last year.