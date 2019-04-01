National Grid Warns Of Service Delays If Pipeline Project Is Held Up

National Grid says the company will not be able to provide new customers with natural gas services if an undersea pipeline project does not get New York state approval by May 15.

Northeast Supply Enhancement Project is a billion-dollar development that promises to bring 400 million cubic feet of natural gas to the region.

A few Long Island companies were given notice in February that service could be delayed during negotiations.

Long Island Association spokesperson Matthew Cohen says businesses and residents may suffer from the potential moratorium.

“Without this natural gas infrastructure, these plans and continued demand for heating oil conversion projects may very well impel National Grid to turn away new customers, and that's going to deny Long Island residents and businesses economic and environmental benefits.”

National Grid provides service for close to 600,000 people on Long Island.

The 24-mile pipeline is scheduled to begin construction in the fall if approved.