© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Administration Raises Cap On Foreign Worker Visas

WSHU | By Jill Ryan
Published April 1, 2019 at 11:38 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Feb.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security added an additional 30,000 visas for foreign workers through September.

H-2B visas allow foreigners to come to the United States for work. Many seek out businesses in eastern Long Island for jobs during the busy summer tourist season.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, towns and business leaders called on DHS to lift the cap on H-2B visas earlier this month. They say the local workforce is not able to support what the businesses need to remain profitable.

Zeldin says the job is not over now even though the cap has been raised.

He says Suffolk County businesses are in need of stability, and he will continue to call on Congress to establish a permanent, long-term solution to improve foreign worker visa programs.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandLee Zeldin
Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan is a former news assistant at WSHU.
See stories by Jill Ryan
Related Content
Load More