Long Island News

24 LI Organizations Receive Funding For Cultural Programs

By Jay Shah
Published March 28, 2019 at 11:55 AM EDT
Courtesy of the Suffolk County Legislature
The Suffolk County Legislature approved more than $150,000 for cultural programs – in a selection process some lawmakers described as unfair.

Some Democratic legislators say the application process for the funding was not fair to all applicants because some parts of the county received no funding.

Twenty-four groups were selected to receive money from the county hotel-motel room tax.

The legislature also approved county land in Calverton to be used to provide horse training therapy for soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
