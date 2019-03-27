Congestion Pricing In NYC Could Pay For LIRR Upgrades

A congestion pricing plan for New York City is likely to pass the State Assembly. A portion of that money could fund Long Island Rail Road and Metro North improvements.

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to charge drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street. Cuomo says it would limit gridlock and generate money for the city’s worn-out infrastructure.

Long Island officials say they will oppose the plan unless a portion of the revenue is used for Long Island Rail Road maintenance.

Senator Todd Kaminsky says the commuter railway’s on-time performance needs to be improved and expansions to the LIRR need to be made, so that more Long Island residents can be served in their own towns.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told The New York Times the vote could happen as early as Sunday.