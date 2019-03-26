© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

LIRR Dissatisfaction At All-Time High

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published March 26, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDT
lirr_apfrankfranklinii_170104.jpg
Frank Franklin II
/
AP

The Long Island Rail Road has received its worst customer survey yet.

The survey of nearly 13,000 commuters released Monday reports on the dissatisfaction with last year’s service, compared to the last 10 years.

Riders were most unhappy during peak travel times.

LIRR officials attributed the low score to train delays caused by track work programs and signal improvements.

The survey comes after the railroad, in 2018, had its lowest annual on-time performance since 1999.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandLIRR
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
See stories by J.D. Allen
