LIRR Dissatisfaction At All-Time High

The Long Island Rail Road has received its worst customer survey yet.

The survey of nearly 13,000 commuters released Monday reports on the dissatisfaction with last year’s service, compared to the last 10 years.

Riders were most unhappy during peak travel times.

LIRR officials attributed the low score to train delays caused by track work programs and signal improvements.

The survey comes after the railroad, in 2018, had its lowest annual on-time performance since 1999.