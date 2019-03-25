© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Jeremy Richman, Father Of Sandy Hook Victim, Found Dead In Newtown

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 25, 2019 at 1:37 PM EDT
jeremyrichman_apjessicahill_190325.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Jeremy Richman, father of Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting victim Avielle Richman, addresses the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission in Newtown, Conn., in 2014.

The father of a victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting has died in Newtown, Connecticut. This comes after the deaths of two survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Jeremy Richman was the father of Avielle Richman, a 6-year-old girl killed in the shooting.

Local police found Richman at Edmond Town Hall, a community space in Newtown. Police say the death appears to be a suicide. A police spokesperson called the event heartbreaking for the Richman family and the Newtown community.

Richman was the co-founder of the Avielle Foundation. The group promoted compassion and mental and emotional health.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255  or text 741-741.

Disclosure: The Avielle Foundation is a supporter of WSHU.

