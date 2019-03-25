Blumenthal: Trump Budget A Mixed Bag For Conn. Defense Industry

Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says there’s good news, and bad news, for defense manufacturers in the state.

Blumenthal, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, says the good news is that the Defense Department has ordered more Virginia-class submarines.

The bad news is that funds to train people to build the submarines have been cut.

“Budget, summited by the president, has a 35 percent cut in Department of Labor training. It has a 15 percent cut in Department of Education grants for career and vocational training.”

Blumenthal says the proposed cuts have caused concern at the Pentagon. Officials worry there will not be enough people to fill defense jobs.

He made his comments at the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut last week.