Cuomo Expected To Sign Gun Storage Bill

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published March 14, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDT
guns_pixabay_160901.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

New York lawmakers anticipate Governor Andrew Cuomo will sign a bill this session requiring the safe storage of all firearms in homes with a minor.

The measure is an effort to help reduce the number of accidental suicides by guns. The bill would be enforced with prison time and fines.

The state passed a law earlier this year allowing schools to ask judges to confiscate the guns of a student and their family, if they suspect the student might try to harm themselves or others.

There is bipartisan support in Connecticut for a similar gun storage bill called “Ethan’s law,” named after a Guilford teenager who accidentally shot and killed himself in January 2018.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
