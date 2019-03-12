Suffolk County Seeks To Boost Shellfish Industry

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone unveiled a pilot program on Monday to promote and revive the shellfish industry.

The county wants to waive permit fees for shellfish vendors who set up shop at retail markets and fairs throughout the year.

“This industry is vitally important to our region and to its future. We’re talking about a lot of different things here. We’re talking about farming. We’re talking about small business. We’re talking about economic growth, and we’re talking about water quality.”

The pilot program would create a “blanket permit,” which doesn’t include the typical $95 permit fee. The county issues around 1,700 permits a year.

The program will be introduced in the legislature in April and would last for two years.