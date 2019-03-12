© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County Seeks To Boost Shellfish Industry

WSHU | By Darwin Yanes
Published March 12, 2019 at 2:44 PM EDT
belloneshellfish_dy_190312.jpg
Darwin Yanes
/
WSHU
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announces a countywide program to stimulate the shellfish industry, at a press conference on Monday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone unveiled a pilot program on Monday to promote and revive the shellfish industry.

The county wants to waive permit fees for shellfish vendors who set up shop at retail markets and fairs throughout the year.

“This industry is vitally important to our region and to its future. We’re talking about a lot of different things here. We’re talking about farming. We’re talking about small business. We’re talking about economic growth, and we’re talking about water quality.”

The pilot program would create a “blanket permit,” which doesn’t include the typical $95 permit fee. The county issues around 1,700 permits a year.

The program will be introduced in the legislature in April and would last for two years.

