Preventative Healthcare Program On Cuomo's Chopping Block

A New York State health program that helps Long Islanders combat chronic diseases, like high blood pressure and diabetes, may not get funded this year.

The Population Health Improvement Program, or PHIP, pays for data collection that healthcare providers use to create exercise and nutritional programs to reduce chronic diseases.

Janine Logan, director of the Long Island Health Collaborative, said PHIP helps pinpoint where healthcare providers need to serve.

“The organizations that are out there, hospitals, county health departments [that] have all kinds of programs and services in place are able to say this is where we best concentrate our efforts.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed eliminating the funding. There is bipartisan opposition to his plan in the Assembly.