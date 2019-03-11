Conn. Lawmakers To Hold Hearing On 'Ethan's Law,' Gun Storage Bill

A Guilford teenager’s accidental shooting death has prompted state lawmakers from the community to introduce a bipartisan bill to tighten requirements for the safe storage of firearms. A judiciary committee is to hold hearings on the bill this week.

15-year-old Guilford High School student Ethan Song accidentally shot and killed himself in January 2018.

He found the gun stored in the bedroom closet at a friend’s house. State police did not charge the owner of the gun. Investigators could not determine if the owner left the gun loaded.

State Representative Sean Scanlon and State Senator Christine Cohen, both Guilford Democrats, joined Republican Representative Vincent Candelora of North Branford to co-sponsor a bill that would require the safe storage of all firearms in a home with a minor – whether the guns are loaded or unloaded.

Song’s parents support the bill. It’s dubbed “Ethan’s Law.”