© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Bethpage Water District Suing Northrop Grumman Over Contamination

WSHU | By Jill Ryan
Published March 11, 2019 at 12:49 PM EDT
Historic Grummand Corp Sign
Frank Eltman
/
AP

The Bethpage Water District has filed a federal lawsuit against Northrop Grumman and chemical companies after the toxic chemical 1,4-dioxane was found in the district’s drinking water.

The lawsuit alleges that Northrop Grumman and the chemical manufacturers have been polluting the water for decades and must take responsibility for its cleanup. Mike Boufis, superintendent of the Bethpage Water District, said the lawsuit seeks to recoup cleanup costs.

“The polluters need to pay for it so that’s what we hope to get out of this, so the residents and the taxpayers aren’t, you know, burdened once again with paying for what the polluters have done.”  

Thirteen Long Island water districts have also filed suit against chemical manufacturers. This issue is separate from efforts to clean up the toxic plume emanating from the former Grumman plant.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandBethpageNorthrop GrummanWater Contamination
Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan is a former news assistant at WSHU.
See stories by Jill Ryan
Related Content
Load More