© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Conn. Democrats Introduce Public Healthcare Option

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 8, 2019 at 7:44 AM EST
Matt Lesser is Deputy Majority Leader of the state Senate.
Courtesy of Connecticut Democrats
/
State Sen. Matt Lesser, D-Middletown, advocates for the enactment of a public option for health insurance during a press conference in the Legislative Office Building Thursday. State Sen. Christine Cohen, D-Guilford, is third from right.

Democratic state lawmakers in Connecticut say they would like to make healthcare more affordable for individuals and small businesses. They introduced bills to create a public option this week.

The public option under consideration would require state employee health plans to be opened up to private individuals and small businesses.

Christine Cohen, a state senator from Guilford, is a small business owner who believes a public option would save money and encourage business development.

“We make Connecticut small businesses competitive and more attractive to workers and we decrease the state’s healthcare cost for its own employees by increasing its buying power of its health plan. This is something that everyone regardless of party can get behind.”

State Senator Matt Lesser of Middletown is a cancer survivor. He’s also co-chair of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee where the legislation was introduced.

Lesser believes healthcare is a right. He says it’s time Connecticut lawmakers champion the cause, which was dropped when the Affordable Care Act passed in Congress.

“Ten years ago a senator from Connecticut, Senator Joe Lieberman, killed the public option on a federal level. This year Governor Lamont has the ability to resurrect it.”

Democrats say this would create competition and help drive down the cost of the high deductible health insurance market.

Republicans oppose a taxpayer-backed public option. They say it will not be good for business and that government should not be involved in the private healthcare market.

Tags

Connecticut NewsHealthcareConnecticut
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma