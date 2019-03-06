Sexual Misconduct Reports Increasing At Coast Guard Academy

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut is seeing increasing reports of sexual assault, harassment and gender discrimination. That’s according to early results of a survey on gender relations in the military.

In an email to students quoted in the Connecticut Mirror, a commander at the academy called the survey “alarming.”

He said the increase could be due to the fact that more people feel comfortable reporting sexual assault, harassment and gender discrimination now than in 2016, the last time the survey was conducted.

But he said he knew for certain all three are still a problem in the Coast Guard.

The full report is due in April. The Coast Guard Academy didn’t respond to a request for comment.