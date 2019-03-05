© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Report: Purdue Pharma Considering Bankruptcy

WSHU | By Associated Press,
Davis Dunavin
Published March 5, 2019 at 9:41 AM EST
purduepharma_apdouglashealey_160831.jpg
Douglas Healey
/
AP
The offices of Purdue Pharma, which manufactures the controversial painkiller OxyContin., in Stamford, Conn.

A report says Purdue Pharma is preparing a possible bankruptcy filing. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company and other drugmakers face more than 1,000 lawsuits blaming them for the opioid crisis.

The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed sources saying the company, which makes the painkiller Oxycontin, is trying to contain liability from the lawsuits.

The company is also asking a court to throw out a suit filed by Massachusetts' attorney general, alleging the drugmaker told doctors OxyContin had a low addiction risk and pushed prescribers to keep patients on the drug longer.

Purdue Pharma says the lawsuit makes oversimplified claims while attempting to cast the firm as a scapegoat for the opioid crisis.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey said the state will fight Purdue's bid to throw out the case.
 

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutOpioidsPurdue Pharma
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More