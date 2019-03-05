Report: Purdue Pharma Considering Bankruptcy

A report says Purdue Pharma is preparing a possible bankruptcy filing. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company and other drugmakers face more than 1,000 lawsuits blaming them for the opioid crisis.

The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed sources saying the company, which makes the painkiller Oxycontin, is trying to contain liability from the lawsuits.

The company is also asking a court to throw out a suit filed by Massachusetts' attorney general, alleging the drugmaker told doctors OxyContin had a low addiction risk and pushed prescribers to keep patients on the drug longer.

Purdue Pharma says the lawsuit makes oversimplified claims while attempting to cast the firm as a scapegoat for the opioid crisis.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey said the state will fight Purdue's bid to throw out the case.

